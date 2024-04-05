The 3rd annual World Hydrogen North America Congress will return to Houston on May 21-23, 2024.

With over $46 billion in direct investments into North American hydrogen projects, an increase of $17 billion from 2022, momentum in the region continues to accelerate rapidly. The 2024 program is expanding to six content streams and 200+ speakers to drill deeper into key hydrogen topics - from the game-changing policy impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Canada's Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit, to the latest on exporting hydrogen, H2Hubs, production pathways, infrastructure build-outs, securing project offtake agreements and more.

This is the #1 hydrogen industry event to learn, network, and help shape the future of clean hydrogen in North America and beyond. Secure your spot now to connect with over 1,200+ partners and peers at the forefront of enabling the hydrogen economy and emissions-free future we need.

