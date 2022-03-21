World Hydrogen Projects

Event
Wed 11 May - Thu 12 May, 2022
Barcelona
08:00 GMT
11 - 12 May, 2022

World Hydrogen Projects offers a unique opportunity to deep dive into actual case studies spanning the full spectrum of projects, from fully integrated hydrogen valleys and clusters, to decarbonising industry and mobility. The conference offers a strategic exploration into the planning and enablement of proposed and current projects, as well as bringing together the entire hydrogen ecosystem, from upstream to downstream, in order to facilitate the collaboration and innovation needed to truly kickstart the hydrogen economy.

Date & Time

Wed 11 May - Thu 12 May, 2022

08:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Barcelona

