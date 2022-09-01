Jerome Farquharson
Interview
September 01, 2022

Jerome Farquharson

Senior Managing Director at Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell's Jerome Farquharson discusses being at the forefront of cyber risk assessments & assisting the electric-critical infrastructure sector

Jerome Farquharson started in application programming, moved towards network engineering, working for NBC at the Atlanta Olympic Games, and then onto Washington University School of Medicine, one of the largest medical institutions in St. Louis – working on privacy and data protection.

It meant he has built up invaluable multi-disciplinary experience before moving to Burns & McDonnell in 2006.

Initially he was appointed Global Practice Manager, a position he held for over eight years, before being appointed Principal Director & Regional Global Practice Manager in June 2015. Three years later, he took up the role of Senior Managing Director. 

He is a firm believer of preventive, mitigating, and compensating controls to ensure the appropriate level of protection and adherence to the goals of an overall information security strategy in a complex OT environment.

With cybersecurity attacks rising, he sees greater engagement with companies as key.

“Where we are now with risk management is now trying to create visibility into the OT network, being able to respond to attacks and raising awareness within organisations – not just at executive level but across the board.”

He underlines those robust solutions need to work in the real world, not just exist on the drawing board, and one of Burns & McDonnell’s major benefits is having a full integrated team that really addresses all parts of the problem.

“Just having a tool is one part of the solution – we bring an integrated approach, solutions that are repeatable and sustainable. We have a history of 124 years, we’re here for the long haul.”


Read the full story HERE.

