January 2022
Welcome to the January 2022 issue of Energy Digital. In this month's issue, we explore decarbonisation, smart mobility, blockchain, CCUS and profile the Top 10 nuclear countries.
26
X-Factor: Enel X's innovations are reaching the pinnacle of sustainability
40
Innovation forces decarbonisation pace
64
Car commerce starts its engines
84
Blockchain enhances sustainability profile looks
92
CCUS funding rises but uncertainty remains
100
Top 10 Nuclear Countries
