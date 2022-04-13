EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ (OGP), a Nobel Energy Group affiliate company in Azerbaijan, has secured its first two contracts in the region totalling US$3mn.

The first award to the EnerMech OGP partnership is a US$2mn contract to deliver engineering, lube oil flushing, accumulator charging and N2 He leak testing, to support a significant development which includes a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100,000bpd when it comes on-stream next year, and 300mn barrels in its lifetime.

The second is a US$1mn campaign to support the development of the Absheron gas-condensate field. Located offshore around 100km south of Baku, it is estimated to contain 350bn cubic metres of gas, along with more than 45mn tonnes of condensate. The work scope for the partnership includes engineering, flange management, N2 He leak testing, drying and inerting of all topsides piping and vessels for this project.

The EnerMech OGP partnership is expected to result in a recruitment drive later this year in line with the organisation’s ongoing commitment to local workforce employment and development to help actuate further business growth.

EnerMech is a global integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services specialist, which also has facilities in the Caspian regions of Georgia and Kazakhstan. It has been operating in Azerbaijan for 12 years, steadily building up its presence and investment in employing and developing Azerbaijani nationals.

It will leverage EnerMech’s integrated supply, operations, maintenance and engineering solutions and specialisms alongside OGP’s local expertise, technologies and effective management for delivering enhanced oil recovery.

OGP general director Eldar Maharramov said OGP was set up in Azerbaijan 17 years ago to bring new technologies, effective management and local expertise to the oil and gas industry. "We are very pleased to be joining forces with EnerMech as this will effectively double our capacity and competences and increase the quality and efficiency of our services across new strategic campaigns," he said.

Paul Cockerill, EnerMech’s regional director for Africa, Middle East & Caspian, said EnerMech has been operating in the region since winning a flagship crane and lifting contract in 2010.

"Since then, our foothold in the region for delivering our core services has continued to expand as has our commitment to sharing knowledge, best practise, and safety competencies to upskill the local workforce," he said.

“Securing OGP as a JV partner has increased our capabilities with additional talent and technologies which complement our existing teams, services, and products. We will also be looking to recruit more Azerbaijani nationals as these two new projects get underway in the coming months."

Both campaigns are significant business wins and support its strategic regional growth, he added.

"We have also invested US$1mn in new equipment to enhance our fleet. With this robust infrastructure in place, we look forward to building on our existing relationship with customers in the region and forging new bonds.”