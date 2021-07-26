Callon Petroleum Company buys Primexx for $788 million
Callon Petroleum Company has enhanced its profile in the Delaware Basin after buying Primexx for $788 million.
Primexx is a private oil and gas operator in the basin with a contiguous footprint of 35,000 net acres in Reeves County and second quarter 2021 net production of approximately 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The transaction, which involves $440 million in cash and 9.19 million shares of CPE stock issued to the seller, aims to close in Q4.
With approximately 300 identified core net locations, around two-thirds of which are two-mile laterals, the acquired assets will support Callon's continued shift to larger, more capital efficient development projects in the area while increasing the oil cut of Callon's Delaware business and improving corporate cash margins. While Callon delivered production of 89 Mboe/d in Q2, it recorded a net loss of $11.7 million.
Callon President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Gatto said the transaction checks every operational and financial box on the list of compelling attributes of consolidation.
"The asset base adds substantial current oil production and a top-tier inventory to our Delaware portfolio, and fits squarely into our model of scaled, co-development of a multi-zone resource base," he said. "Our integrated, future development plans will benefit greatly from the combined Delaware scale and we expect to generate approximately 30% more adjusted free cash flow from the third quarter of 2021 through year-end 2023 under our conservative planning price assumptions."
He added the third quarter is off "to a tremendous start" with July production volumes well ahead of second quarter average and commodity price realisations are projected to benefit from the reduction in overall hedged production.
Under the transaction, Callon will:
- Capture the benefits of a larger Delaware operation
The acquisition will increase Callon's Delaware Basin position to over 110,000 net acres. Primexx's assets will immediately compete for capital within the Callon portfolio and increase Callon's capital allocation to the Delaware Basin. In addition, numerous opportunities for cost and capital efficiency gains, which Callon has proven to achieve in past transactions, create upside to current forecasted performance.
- Drive substantial FCF increases
The acquired asset base with substantial current production will immediately contribute to both near-term adjusted free cash flow1 and total cumulative adjusted free cash flow of almost $1.2 billion through 2023 at current strip prices. This forecasted free cash flow profile is the product of a reinvestment rate of less than 60% with an associated compounded annual production growth profile that remains under 5%. Importantly, the combined transactions are forecast to be accretive to adjusted free cash flow per share in 2022 and 2023 at both planning prices of $55 - $60/Bbl for oil and current NYMEX strip pricing for oil.
- Accelerate deleveraging goals
The transactions will position Callon to accelerate its debt reduction goals, reducing leverage to less than 2x net debt to adjusted EBITDA by year-end 2022 at current strip prices. This rapid deleveraging opportunity accelerates the timetable for the Company's future transition from balance sheet strengthening to exploring return of capital opportunities.
- Improve cash margins
The addition of Primexx is expected to further expand Callon's leading cash margins and increase the oil weighting of its Delaware Basin production profile. Given Callon's established operations, minimal incremental G&A will be needed to consolidate the Primexx assets into the newly combined footprint.
- Support sustainability initiatives: Primexx has invested in a robust gathering and water management infrastructure that includes 80 MBbl/d of water recycling capacity and 60 miles of water transfer lines, more than doubling Callon's current water recycling capacity. This significantly enhances Callon's ability to manage its freshwater impact in the Delaware Basin while reducing overall development and operating costs.
Form Energy receives funding power for iron-air batteries
Form Energy believes it has cracked the conundrum of commercialising grid storage through iron-air batteries - and some of the biggest names in industry are backing its potential.
The startup recently announced the battery chemistry of its first commercial product and a $200 million Series D financing round led by ArcelorMittal’s XCarb innovation fund. Founded in 2017, Form Energy is backed by investors Eni Next LLC, MIT’s The Engine, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group and Macquarie Capital.
While solar and wind resources are the lowest marginal cost sources of electricity, the grid faces a challenge: how to manage the multi-day variability of renewable energy, even in periods of multi-day weather events, without sacrificing energy reliability or affordability.
Moreover, while Lithium-ion batteries are well suited to fast bursts of energy production, they run out of energy after just a few hours. Iron-air batteries, however, are predicted to have theoretical energy densities of more than 1,200 Wh/kg according to Renaissance of the iron-air battery (phys.org)
The active components of Form Energy's iron-air battery system are some of the cheapest, and most abundant materials: iron, water, and air. Iron-air batteries are the best solution to balance the multi-day variability of renewable energy due to their extremely low cost, safety, durability, and global scalability.
It claims its first commercial product is a rechargeable iron-air battery capable of delivering electricity for 100 hours at system costs competitive with conventional power plants and at less than 1/10th the cost of lithium-ion and can be optimised to store electricity for 100 hours at system costs competitive with legacy power plants.
"This product is our first step to tackling the biggest barrier to deep decarbonisation: making renewable energy available when and where it’s needed, even during multiple days of extreme weather, grid outages, or periods of low renewable generation," it states.
Mateo Jaramillo, CEO and Co-founder of Form Energy, said it conducted a broad review of available technologies and has reinvented the iron-air battery to optimise it for multi-day energy storage for the electric grid. "With this technology, we are tackling the biggest barrier to deep decarbonization: making renewable energy available when and where it’s needed, even during multiple days of extreme weather or grid outages," he said.
Form Energy and ArcelorMittal are working jointly on the development of iron materials which ArcelorMittal would non-exclusively supply for Form’s battery systems. Form Energy intends to source the iron domestically and manufacture the battery systems near where they will be sited. Form Energy’s first project is with Minnesota-based utility Great River Energy, located near the heart of the American Iron Range.
Greg Ludkovsky, Global Head of Research and Development at ArcelorMittal, believes Form Energy is at the leading edge of developments in the long-duration, grid-scale battery storage space. "The multi-day energy storage technology they have developed holds exciting potential to overcome the issue of intermittent supply of renewable energy."
Investors in Form Energy's November 2020 round included Energy Impact Partners, NGP Energy Technology Partners III, and Temasek.
In May 2020, it signed a contract with Minnesota-based utility Great River Energy to jointly deploy a 1MW / 150MWh pilot project to be located in Cambridge, MN. Great River Energy is Minnesota's second-largest electric utility and the fifth largest generation and transmission cooperative in the US.
Last week Helena and Energy Vault announced a strategic partnership to identify additional opportunities for Energy Vault’s waste remediation technologies as the company begins deployment of its energy storage system worldwide. It received new investment from Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV) in June.
Maoneng has revealed more details of its proposed 240MWp / 480MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula in Australia (click here).
The BESS represents hundreds of millions of dollars of investment that will improve electricity grid reliability and network stability by drawing energy from the grid during off-peak periods for battery storage, and dispatching energy to the grid during peak periods.