Doosan Enerbility EPC contract for KSA cogeneration plant

Doosan Enerbility has recently signed a contract valued at approximately US$383m for the construction of a cogeneration plant in Saudi Arabia, the company has announced.

Doosan Enerbility said that it has signed a contract for the construction of a combined heat and power plant in Jafurah, KSA. The construction of the Jafurah Cogeneration Plant will be carried out with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), it added.

Construction of a combined heat and power plant

As project developer, KEPCO will oversee the project and operation, while Doosan Enerbility, in its role as EPC contractor, will handle the overall process, starting from design through to the equipment supply, installation and plant commissioning.

“Following on the heels of the Ukudu Combined Cycle Power Plant project in Guam that we won in 2020, we find it truly meaningful to be able to participate in another global new build project like this as a Team Korea member,” said Inwon Park, CEO of Doosan Enerbility’s Plant EPC Business Group.