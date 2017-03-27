Gastech 2017 to help fill energy expertise gap

Gastech 2017 will focus on younger generations of both current and future gas and oil industry professionals to change the world.

Latest figures from the American Petroleum Institute have highlighted a need for staff to fill 1.9 million roles in the oil and gas industry by 2035. The report also shows that a large portion of expertise accumulated by current experienced professionals will be lost by then, due to the general age of the workforce, and global energy companies are beginning to express a concern over the ability to fill that void.

In an effort to combat this problem, the Young Gastech programme – part of the 2017 Gastech Exhibition & Conference – will be attended by 100 young professionals and technology graduates and overseen by senior executives from huge oil and gas companies, to address the need for younger people to become part of the energy sector.

Current executives in energy have driven and grown oil and gas for many years, making it obvious now that fresh blood is required. Many millennials aren’t necessarily drawn to these industries, and Gastech’s task is to make it a compelling and desirable concept to them. The Young Gastech programme will enable anybody interested in these fields to network, ask questions, and engage with experts.

Gavin Sutcliffe, Head of Content at Gastech organiser dmg::events Global Energy, said: “There is a growing realisation within the oil and gas industries that firms need to attract new talent in the face of high numbers of experienced individuals leaving the workforce. Large companies in the sector are re-evaluating their recruitment practices to help entice members of the next generation to enter the industry. It will be an excellent opportunity for the experienced professionals in the industry to pass on their expertise and guidance to the next generation.”

Gastech 2017 will take place in Tokyo, Japan, between the 4th and 7th of April.

