Live ADIPEC will foster best practice and new opportunities

The halls of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will once again reverberate to the sounds of networking oil and gas professionals as ADIPEC 2021 makes a welcome return as a live event between November 15-18.

It is set to be the first major energy exhibition and conference taking place after UN COP26.

The exhibition will convene energy professionals on both the production and consumer ends of the value chain to network in a safe and secure way; to unlock millions of dollars’ worth of new business; and to discover the range of products, solutions and technologies at the cutting-edge of the industry. Click here to read travel procedure updates.

The 11th edition of ADIPEC will offer:

An Exhibition showcasing the expertise of more than 2,000 companies, where over 51 national oil companies, international oil companies and international energy companies – along with 26 international country pavilions – will outline the best of the global energy sector, as well as providing visitors first-hand experience of the application of digitalisation

High-level Leadership Roundtables, convening executives and government ministers in the exclusive Middle East Energy Club to discuss and debate the strategic challenges and opportunities facing the energy sector

A Strategic Conference on the new market dynamics and innovations that are changing the energy sector, the potential of hydrogen to support the energy transition, how to unlock new value in the Offshore and Marine sector in an age of decarbonisation, and the scope for smart manufacturing

ADIPEC’s flagship Forum for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, where thought leaders will offer insights on how to build the future energy workforce

A comprehensive Technical Conference welcoming engineers from around the world, who will share best practice and discuss everything from geosciences and the application of artificial intelligence to maintaining operational excellence in the field

The 11th edition of the prestigious ADIPEC Awards, honouring those innovators, projects, companies, and individuals exploring possibilities that can reshape the energy world

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC, said there is a great amount to discuss this year for energy companies, governments, and stakeholders across the value chain, from the challenges posed by new emissions targets to the possibilities opened up by the world’s ongoing economic recovery.

"The opportunity for these discussions will be at ADIPEC 2021, the first major energy exhibition and conference taking place after COP26, where CEOs, government ministers from around the world and energy experts will set out the future of the sector," he said.

“After over a year of lockdowns, restrictions and virtual sessions, the message we have received from the industry is clear: it is eager to again meet in person, share best practice, and find new opportunities that simply could not happen virtually. As we look forward to returning in person to Abu Dhabi, 2021’s edition is set to be the most important yet.”