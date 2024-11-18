Harriet Alpha Decommissioning Advances Sustainable Energy
The Harriet Alpha platform, once a key fixture offshore Western Australia, is due for decommissioning in a contract awarded to Santos.
McDermott, a prominent entity in engineering and construction within the energy sector, has been selected to manage all engineering, procurement, removal, and disposal (EPRD) activities related to the platform and its affiliated infrastructure.
With the energy industry progressively shifting towards sustainable practices, this contract mirrors a concerted effort to responsibly oversee end-of-life assets in the energy domain.
McDermott is renowned for its pioneering, technologically advanced solutions, aligning seamlessly with Santos' mission to ameliorate environmental impact. Its role transcends infrastructure dismantling but underscores the significance of sustainable procurement.
Sustainable procurement is the practice of making acquisition decisions that ponder the trifecta of environmental, economic and social impacts. I
In the case of the Harriet Alpha project, this involves the planned procedures for dismantling, transportation and the disposal of materials.
The platform, which ceased operations in 2013, poses substantial logistical challenges.
Liberty Industrial, specialists in industrial deconstruction, previously executed a comprehensive analysis for Santos. The analysis explored Australian locations suited for the platform’s dismantling and disposal, creating transportation and deconstruction plans.
This project encountered considerable challenges due to the platform’s vast dimensions and the limited onshore facilities suited for safe dismantling.
Liberty Industrial's multifaceted methodologies and cost-effective strategies provided Santos with practical insights for an environmentally and economically tenable approach.
Advanced engineering and procurement strategies
McDermott’s responsibilities within this project are extensive. It will oversee the engineering, procurement and production of custom equipment necessary for removing the platform.
The disassembly will involve the platform structure itself, a flare tower, an exploratory well and a subsea development system consisting of two template wells. These elements will be transported to a designated shore-based facility for precise and controlled dismantling and disposal.
Adhering to stringent safety and environmental regulations is paramount in these operations.
Detailed planning is imperative to ensure the secure removal of the platform while minimising disruption to the marine ecosystem.
McDermott's Perth-based team will lead, supported by international experts from Batam, Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
“This is our largest decommissioning project to date, reflecting our continued commitment to delivering bespoke solutions for the timely, safe and environmentally responsible removal of infrastructure at the end of its operational life cycle," says Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Senior Vice President for Subsea and Floating Facilities.
Embracing circularity in decommissioning
Emphasising circularity, which involves reusing and recycling materials to curtail waste, is central to this project.
McDermott’s application of circular principles to the Harriet Alpha decommissioning further cements its position within a framework aiming for a low-carbon economy.
But decommissioning is about more than just dismantling — it is an opportunity to rethink resource recovery and usage, thereby reducing the environmental footprint of energy projects.
McDermott ensures that materials are salvaged wherever feasible, transforming a significant challenge into an efficient resource recovery venture.
As part of the Harriet Joint Venture (HJV), this platform ranks among the largest slated for decommissioning in the region.
The Harriet Alpha project exemplifies how engineering and procurement can be in sync with environmental priorities.
Through leveraging local expertise and global resources, McDermott demonstrates that large-scale decommissioning could advance circularity in energy infrastructure.
