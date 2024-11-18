Harriet Alpha Decommissioning Advances Sustainable Energy

McDermott is renowned for its pioneering, technologically advanced solutions, aligning seamlessly with Santos' mission to ameliorate environmental impact. Its role transcends infrastructure dismantling but underscores the significance of sustainable procurement.

Sustainable procurement is the practice of making acquisition decisions that ponder the trifecta of environmental, economic and social impacts. I

In the case of the Harriet Alpha project, this involves the planned procedures for dismantling, transportation and the disposal of materials.

The platform, which ceased operations in 2013, poses substantial logistical challenges.

Liberty Industrial, specialists in industrial deconstruction, previously executed a comprehensive analysis for Santos. The analysis explored Australian locations suited for the platform’s dismantling and disposal, creating transportation and deconstruction plans.

This project encountered considerable challenges due to the platform’s vast dimensions and the limited onshore facilities suited for safe dismantling.

Liberty Industrial's multifaceted methodologies and cost-effective strategies provided Santos with practical insights for an environmentally and economically tenable approach.