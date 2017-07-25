Monkey Island LNG selects AECOM to guide FERC application

Monkey Island LNG, formerly known as SCT&E LNG, has selected AECOM to coordinate the environmental analysis and engineering services for the Company’s FERC pre-filing review process and application.

FERC is the siting and construction authority for Monkey Island LNG’s 15.75mn tons per annum (mtpa) LNG export facility to be developed on Monkey Island in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

AECOM will draw upon decades of experience permitting major industrial facilities, particularly LNG facilities and natural gas pipelines on the Gulf Coast, to prepare the permitting strategy for the Monkey Island LNG project and begin the FERC application process.

AECOM had previously completed the Phase 1 Environmental study for the project site and will support the project from their Houston, Texas, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana, offices.

Monkey Island LNG Chairman and CEO, Greg Michaels, said: “Incorporating AECOM’s environmental and LNG expertise with our Monkey Island LNG technical team will instill confidence with key customers and investors in our project.

"This choice aligns with our corporate commitment to selecting industry-proven technologies and contractors, such as Air Products & Chemicals Inc. and TechnipFMC, to develop this great clean-energy project.”

Monkey Island LNG’s President, Engineering and Construction, Scott Ray, added: “AECOM’s Technical Practice Network and experience with impact assessment and permitting LNG facilities and natural gas pipelines on the Gulf Coast are a significant asset to our project team. We look forward to working with this talented organization to successfully and efficiently complete the FERC permitting process.”

The Monkey Island LNG facility is expected to reach Final Investment Decision in the 4th quarter of 2020, at which point the project development team plans to begin construction of the facility.

During construction, the project will provide thousands of local and statewide jobs. Once operational, the Monkey Island LNG facility will create hundreds of well-paying permanent jobs and will return billions of dollars in revenue to the United States.