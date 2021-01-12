Article
Oil & Gas

Optilan expands into India

By Dominic Ellis
January 12, 2021
New engineering hub will also serve as a springboard for future growth in South Asia and the Middle East...

Optilan, the communication and security systems provider, has officially opened its new Mumbai office, which aims to serve as an engineering hub for India and springboard for future growth in South Asia and the Middle East.

Bill Bayliss, Chief Executive Officer at Optilan, said the decision to enter India was "more than justified", given it is home to some of the world’s most exceptional engineering talent. It complements offices in the UK, UAE, Azerbaijan and Turkey.   

"This evolving landscape demands innovative approaches to how we transfer both skills and expertise, in order to produce hubs of engineering excellence to service our global business. We are excited to tap into the engineering talent available in this part of the country, motivated by our vision of creating a truly pioneering organisation that will build innovative solutions for global impact.”

The pandemic and decline in commodity prices has prompted Optilan, backed by leading private equity firm Blue Water Energy, to embark on a new strategic plan. Optilan sold its Russia-based arm to the company’s local Management Team, based in Moscow. 

Bayliss, appointed CEO a year ago, has led the review and implemented a series of changes to boost the company’s financial position and operations.

Optilan is one the UK’s major communications specialists for the energy, power, rail, and infrastructure sectors, and involved in key UK infrastructure projects such as Crossrail and major international energy infrastructure works, including the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline. 

