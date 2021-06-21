Protium Green Solutions targets Scotland hydrogen potential
Protium Green Solutions (Protium), a leading UK-based green hydrogen energy services company, has expanded its UK footprint with the opening of Protium Scotland, led by newly appointed Jon Clipsham as Chief Commercial Officer.
Following a year of "significant growth" for the London-based firm, Protium’s activity across the green hydrogen space continues to demonstrate the viability of green hydrogen for businesses accelerating their net zero strategies and its CAPEX totals more than £1 billion for projects across aviation, road transport, alcoholic manufacturing and food & beverage sectors.
Protium’s Scotland presence has been established to support its growing projects in the region, with three clients currently based in Scotland and additional projects in the pipeline. Clipsham will lead Protium’s client engagement team across all UK regions, further supporting existing clients’ decarbonisation efforts across its accelerating projects.
Clipsham has been hired to spearhead the Scotland-based office, bringing with him over 30 years’ experience having spent more than 25 years in the chemicals industry and more than five years in the green hydrogen space.
Previously he developed and led many of the projects which have driven the growth of the green hydrogen eco-system in Orkney, and he also plays an influential role in shaping Scotland’s hydrogen policies and regulation, as a Board member of the Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (SHFCA). He also holds various lecturing positions at notable Scottish universities and educational institutes (covering hydrogen and renewable energy).
Clipsham said he is fully aligned with Protium’s mission of taking action and delivering change while policy and industry catches up. "I look forward to working with the team and its clients in supporting the national energy transition and am proud to be joining forces with other experts in the field who share the same vision," he said.
Chris Jackson, CEO of Protium, said: “We can see first-hand how the appetite for green hydrogen is increasing so leveraging Jon’s expertise and technical capabilities will be instrumental in delivering the best result for our clients - I am confident we’ll be able to demonstrate how green hydrogen is an exciting solution for these organisations overhauling their decarbonisation efforts.
“As we approach the second year of the business this milestone marks an important step for Protium as our client portfolio continues to grow, government support steadily increases and as UK-brands explore sustainable energy alternatives.”
With Protium’s senior leadership team holding external decision-making roles in relevant hydrogen Associations and Institutions, together Clipsham with Jackson, and Head of Policy and Innovation, Jen Baxter, the team will play an influential role in championing hydrogen and its place in the green economy. Jackson is currently the Chairman of the UK’s Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Association and Baxter is on the Board of Industry Wales.
The Hydrogen Map lists the following projects in Scotland: Big Hit (phase 2); Acorn Aberdeenshire (Blue Hydrogen); Hydrogen Bus Project (Aberdeen); Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre; and Levenmouth Community Energy project.
Magellan, Enterprise and ICE unveil new futures contract
Magellan Midstream Partners, Enterprise Products Partners and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) are establishing a new futures contract for the physical delivery of crude oil in the Houston area.
The Midland WTI American Gulf Coast contract is being launched in response to market interest for a Houston-based index with greater scale, flow assurance and price transparency. It will use the capabilities and global reach of ICE’s trading platform and is due to be launched by ICE by early 2022, subject to regulatory approval.
The quality specifications of the new futures contract will be consistent with a West Texas Intermediate crude oil originating from the Permian Basin with common delivery options at either the Magellan East Houston terminal or the Enterprise Crude Houston terminal. In support of this new futures contract, Magellan and Enterprise anticipate discontinuing their existing provisions for delivery services under the current futures contracts deliverable at each terminal once the new contract receives regulatory approval and is finalised.
“Magellan is pleased to join forces with Enterprise and ICE to offer this leading-edge joint futures contract,” said Aaron Milford, Magellan’s chief operating officer. “The new contract improves the transparency, flexibility and marketability of Midland WTI crude oil for Gulf Coast and export customers while maintaining industry-recognized quality and consistency.”
Harold Hamm, Chairman of the Board of Continental Resources and Founding Member of the American Gulf Coast Select Best Practices Task Force Association said on April 20 last year, when the Cushing, Oklahoma WTI contract traded down to -$38, it was a wake-up call to the oil industry that the storage constraints and landlocked location of the Cushing contract could no longer be ignored.
"I started the American Gulf Coast Select Best Practices Task Force to develop specifications for a new US light sweet crude oil price benchmark in the American Gulf Coast, and to advocate for its implementation and adoption as the main pricing point for the US oil markets," he said.
"We think a futures contract in the most interconnected market center in the country, with a widely accepted quality spec, which settles with guaranteed delivery of crude oil is an important new alternative for the industry. The task force has worked tirelessly to create a marker with transparency and liquidity that is waterborne for this modern era. The Midland WTI American Gulf Coast futures contract ... is a huge step forward for the industry and goes a long way to accomplishing the mission on which the task force has been working.”
Brent Secrest, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Enterprise’s general partner, said: “We are excited about this new crude oil futures contract, which features the combined strength of two extensive and complementary networks of midstream assets with a world-class trading platform to provide customers with greater supply reliability, flexibility and price transparency.
As the market hub for Permian Basin production, Houston represents the most logical choice for a new futures contract. Between Magellan and Enterprise, we offer access to virtually all of the export capacity in the Houston region, redundant connectivity to all area refineries, a robust Gulf Coast storage position and interconnects to all of the relevant supply pipelines, including those owned by third parties.”
Jeff Barbuto, Global Head of Oil Markets at ICE, said combining efforts with Magellan and Enterprise to establish a benchmark for pricing Midland quality WTI on the Gulf Coast allows it to offer the industry a futures contract with over four million bpd of supply capacity from Midland into Houston, access to both domestic and foreign demand, and nearly 60 million barrels of storage capacity in the Magellan and Enterprise systems.
"Traded on the same global platform as ICE Brent, Murban and Platts Dubai Crude Oil futures contracts, the new Midland WTI American Gulf Coast contract can also offer significant capital efficiencies to the industry and provide industry-leading quality that buyers have grown accustomed to in the Houston market," he said.
According to EIA forecasts, global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels will average 97.7 million bpd for all of 2021, a 5.4 million bpd increase from 2020. US crude oil production averaged 11.2 million bpd in March, up 1.4 million on February.