Article
Oil & Gas

Shell announces 30% rise in profit, plans $25bn buyback

By Olivia Minnock
July 26, 2018
undefined mins
Oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell has announced its quarterly profits for Q2 2018, exhibiting a 30% rise in net profit, year on y...

Oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell has announced its quarterly profits for Q2 2018, exhibiting a 30% rise in net profit, year on year.

According to CNBC, the Netherlands-based company which has subsidiaries across the globe calculated its net profit attributable to shareholders on a CCS (current cost of supplies) basis and found the figure to reach $4.69bn, with the same quarter a year ago having reported a profit of $3.6bn.

While this was a significant rise it was also noted that according to Reuters, analysts predicted an even bigger rise to a figure closer to $6bn for the quarter.

See also:

Shell joins the Carbon Trust programme

Shell supports UK government’s 2040 petrol and diesel ban

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital

Shell has attributed the rise in profit primarily to its Integrated Gas and Upstream segments. It has also announced a $25bn share buyback programme, an offer to buy shares from investors which usually happens if accompany feels its shares are undervalued and wishes to reduce the number of outstanding shares.

Ben van Beurden, CEO of Shell, reportedly said of the buyback: “This move complements the progress we have made since the completion of the BG (British Gas) acquisition in 2016, to reshape our portfolio through a $30bn divestment program and new projects, to reduce net debt and to turn off the scrip dividend.”

Shell acquired BG Group (owner of British Gas) for $62bn (£47bn) in a 2015 deal following the plummet of oil prices. The scrip dividend programme enables ordinary and ADS (American Depository Share) shareholders to receive new fully paid shares instead of a cash dividend. It was brought in as part of the acquisition and Shell recently announced it would seek to end the initiative ‘soon’.

OilOil & Gas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy