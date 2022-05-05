Shell records $9bn profit in Q1

Shell continues to capitalise on the energy crisis after reporting a record $9.13bn profit in Q1 and the oil major's adjusted EBITDA of $19bn in Q1 rose from $16.3bn in Q4 2021.

Dividends have increased by more 4% to $0.25 per share for the quarter. Of the $8.5bn share buyback programme announced for the first half of 2022, $4bn has been completed to date. The remainder isexpected to be completed before the Q2 results.



Following what it called "decisive action on Russia", it took $3.9bn of post-tax charges in Q1. Shell exited its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities in March. These included its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and Gydan energy venture. Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

The figures are unlikely to quell calls for a windfall tax as consumers and businesses continue to wrestle with unprecedented energy bill rises.

