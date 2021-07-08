Shell wants global policy on emissions as ruling appealed
Shell believes it has been singled out and wants to see greater global collaboration on climate change after it appealed the Dutch court ruling that stated it must reduce its net carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.
The oil major said it wants to accelerate its Powering Progress strategy, published in April, to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society’s progress towards the goal of the Paris Agreement on climate change, and has set its own short- and medium-term targets for cutting emissions.
“We agree urgent action is needed and we will accelerate our transition to net zero,” said Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive, Ben van Beurden. “But we will appeal because a court judgment, against a single company, is not effective. What is needed is clear, ambitious policies that will drive fundamental change across the whole energy system. Climate change is a challenge that requires both urgent action and an approach that is global, collaborative and encourages coordination between all parties.”
In May, Shell became the first energy company to put its energy transition strategy to a vote of shareholders at its AGM, securing 89% support. Shell will continue to give investors an annual vote on its progress in delivering on its strategy.
Shell has set out its intention to reduce both the emissions from its own operations, referred to as Scopes 1 and 2, and those produced when customers use the energy products it sells. These Scope 3 emissions account for over 90% of Shell’s emissions.
Shell has already set out a number of actions to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions through a combination of energy efficiency improvements, the elimination of routine flaring, carbon capture and storage technology, working with suppliers to use renewable electricity in facilities and concentrating its global refining portfolio from 13 Shell-controlled sites in 2019 into five Energy and Chemicals parks by 2030.
Earlier this month, Shell Deutschland reached an agreement with Alcmene GmbH (part of the Liwathon Group) for the sale of its non-operated 37.5% shareholding in the Germany PCK Schwedt Refinery.
IEA: clean energy accounts for only 2% of spends
While governments worldwide are deploying an unprecedented amount of fiscal support aimed at stabilising and rebuilding their economies following the pandemic, only about 2% of US$16 trillion spending has been allocated to clean energy measures, according to new analysis from the International Energy Agency.
It notes the sums of public and private money being mobilised worldwide by recovery plans fall well short of what is needed to reach international climate goals. These shortfalls are particularly pronounced in emerging and developing economies, many of which face particular financing challenges.
“Since the Covid-19 crisis erupted, many governments may have talked about the importance of building back better for a cleaner future, but many of them are yet to put their money where their mouth is. Despite increased climate ambitions, the amount of economic recovery funds being spent on clean energy is just a small sliver of the total,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA Executive Director.
Not only is clean energy investment still far from what’s needed to put the world on a path to reaching net-zero emissions by mid-century, it’s not even enough to prevent global emissions from surging to a new record, he added.
Cairn Energy freezes Paris assets in India tax dispute
Cairn Energy has escalated its tax dispute with the Government of India by freezing Indian state-owned property in Paris, according to the Financial Times.
It reports a French court has authorised the Edinburgh-based oil producer's application for an asset freeze that would transfer ownership of 20 Paris properties, valued at over €20 million, from the Indian government to the company.
Cairn received notice at the end of March that the Government of India has petitioned the Dutch Court of Appeal to set aside the arbitration award, that was dated December 21 2020 - and two days later, Cairn announced that the tribunal established to rule on its claim against the Government of India "had found unanimously in Cairn's favour".
Delivering an AGM statement in May, Simon Thomson (pictured), Chief Executive of Cairn Energy, said: "In December last year the tribunal established to rule on our claim against the Government of India found in Cairn’s favour and awarded us damages of $1.2bn plus interest and costs. This ruling is binding and enforceable under international treaty law. Whilst India has sought to challenge the basis of the award through set-aside proceedings in the Dutch courts, we remain confident of our position and continue constructive engagement with the Government of India whilst at the same time taking all necessary actions to protect our rights to the award and access the value of it as early as possible."
Cairn has taken this latest step after failing to receive the damages, plus interest and costs, according to Alliance News, quoting the newspaper, and has identified $70 billion in worldwide assets that it may attempt to seize as long as the Indian government refuses to pay.
Cairn's claim was brought under the terms of the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty, the legal seat of the tribunal was the Netherlands and the proceedings were under the registry of the Permanent Court of Arbitration. The tribunal ruled "unanimously that India had breached its obligations to Cairn under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty and that compensation was due", it states.
Addressing the jurisdiction of the arbitration, the tribunal ruled that the dispute was within the scope of the Treaty and other relevant legal parameters. It further ruled that the application to Cairn of the retrospective tax amendment introduced by the GoI was “grossly unfair” and in breach of the “Fair and Equitable Treatment" standard of the Treaty, according to Cairn.
The dispute between Cairn Energy and the Indian government stretches back to early 2014, when the Indian government froze Cairn Energy's 10% stake in Cairn India following the introduction of retrospective tax legislation.
A video posted on its website in 2019 celebrates 10 years since the first oil was drilled from Mangala oil field, Rajasthan. The commentary states: "The changes inspired by Cairn have inspired business opportunities and investment for local communities and the jobs and social programmes created here will sustain the desert people of Barmer for years to come."
In March, Cairn announced with Cheiron, the proposed acquisition of Shell’s Western Desert assets for $646 million ($323 million net to Cairn), with additional contingent consideration of up to $280 million ($140 million net to Cairn), dependent on certain requirements, which is due to complete in the second half of 2021. Following the sale of interests in Senegal, it returned $250 million to shareholders.