Article
Renewable Energy

2022 Qatar World Cup to Feature Solar Powered Floating Cloud

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Qatar has been selected as the sight of the most coveted international sporting event in the world: the World Cup. In 2022, the tiny Middle Eastern coun...

Qatar has been selected as the sight of the most coveted international sporting event in the world: the World Cup. In 2022, the tiny Middle Eastern country will play host to the world’s most elite athletes, but there’s just one problem… temperatures in the summer exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius). To keep both players and fans cool in the stadium, engineers are designing a solar powered artificial solar cloud that will provide shade for the matches.

Researchers at Qatar University’s engineering school are designing a helium-filled airship that will move via four solar powered turbine engines (think helicopter or hovercraft).

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Collaboration and Consensus Building for Arctic Offshore Oil and Gas

Beyond Solar Panels: Six Types of Solar Power Plants

The Remote Controlled Mine: Robotic and Virtual Mining Machinery and Equipment

Check out the latest edition of Energy Digital!

Saud Abdul Ghani, head of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Qatar University, says the “artificial cloud will move by remote control, made of 100 percent light carbonic materials, fuelled by four solar-powered engines and it will fly high to protect direct and indirect sun rays to control temperatures at the open playgrounds."

The initial floating cloud for the 2022 World Cup will cost roughly $500,000. However, engineers predict the cloud design will be put into commercial production to be used at beaches, car parking lots and other venues, thus bringing the price down considerably.
 

2022-qatar-world-cup-feature-solar-powered-floating-cloud
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy