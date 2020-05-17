5 DOE Programs to Secure U.S. Energy Future

Written By: John Shimkus

The Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) spends its time, and taxpayer money, searching for the most cutting edge technologies to ensure U.S. energy security. The new federal budget, which was recently painstakingly passed, has allocated $180 million in research funds to ARPA-E for the following five projects:

1. Plants Engineered To Replace Oil (PETRO): PETRO aims to create plants that capture more energy from sunlight and convert that energy directly into fuels.

2. High Energy Advanced Thermal Storage (HEATS): HEATS seeks to develop revolutionary cost-effective thermal energy storage technologies.

3. Rare Earth Alternatives in Critical Technologies (REACT): REACT aims to fund early-stage technology alternatives that reduce or eliminate the dependence on rare earth materials by developing substitutes in two key areas: electric vehicle motors and wind generators.

4. Green Electricity Network Integration (GENI): GENI aims to fund innovative control software and high-voltage hardware to reliably control the grid.

5. Solar Agile Delivery of Electrical Power Technology (Solar ADEPT): Solar ADEPT aims to invest in key advances in magnetics, semiconductor switches, and charge storage, which could reduce power conversion costs.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Renewable Geothermal Energy Pumps Up Heat’s Power Potential

Mining Safety: Bioleaching Bacteria Clean Toxic Mine Tailings

The Future of Batteries: A Distributed Approach to Energy Storage

Check out the latest issue of Energy Digital!

This marks ARPA-E’s fourth funding opportunity since its inception. ARPA-E has also attracted an additional $100 million in private funding from sources outside the government.