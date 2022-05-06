5 Mins With ... Laurent Schmitt, European CEO for dcbel

Tell us about dcbel, how the business started and your objectives?

dcbel is a new and extremely exciting prospect for the European energy market, which will help consumers future-proof their homes and the planet. The business was founded in North America and uses technology to help consumer align their energy choices with their values while reducing everyday energy costs.

At its core, the dcbel r16 is a home energy station that allows for a bidirectional charge to be passed from solar photovoltaic (PV) energy to be stored in an electric vehicle (EV), as well as from the EV to power the home (V2H) and sold into the grid (V2G).

Our objectives are simple: help our consumers create a net-zero home and don’t break the bank in doing so! Our product aims to be an affordable - with a five year ROI capability - as well as an ethical choice for those looking to take control of their energy consumption to create a more eco-friendly home.

How does the dcbel technology work and what benefits does it offer consumers?

We believe the technology encapsulated in the dcbel products is groundbreaking, with multiple patents. We’ve designed a lower cost AC:DC converter and integrated across PV, EV charging and home storage applications. Essentially bringing five products into one user-friendly solution, that takes up a quarter of the wall space, for the modern home and environmentally-conscious consumer.

For the consumer, dcbel offers greater control on, not only the consumption of energy in their homes but also how it is produced and stored. This means dcbel consumers will make the best use of their locally produced PV for powering both their homes and their EVs. In addition, they will take the best advantage of electricity tariffs becoming dynamic offering an affordable alternative to rapidly rising average energy prices.