CWP Global picks Bechtel for Africa green hydrogen projects

CWP Global has selected Bechtel to support developments of large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia facilities in north-west Africa.

The agreement creates a platform for the partnership to provide ongoing conceptual and early planning solutions in selecting optimal integrated configurations for the facilities.

Alex Hewitt, CWP Global CEO, said it will partner with Bechtel on conceptual and planning solutions for one of its flagship green hydrogen projects.

The statement didn't provide additional details but CWP Global's website states it is currently developing two green hydrogen projects in the region - the 15GW wind and solar Amun project in Morocco, and 30GW wind and solar Aman project in Mauritania.

"Their technological and scientific expertise will allow us to accelerate the next stage of project development, and keep us on the right track to deliver the first million tons of green hydrogen and ammonia by 2028, helping CWP Global support the decarbonisation of key global industries on the road to net zero," he said.

Jamie Cochrane, manager of Energy Transition at Bechtel, said it is focused on energy transition projects as part of its commitment to support the world's path to net zero.

"Large-scale, complex green ammonia production projects will decarbonise global energy consumption," he said. "We continue to provide both technical solutions and global mega project planning and execution capabilities to help our customers deliver these projects."

CWP has built over 1.5GW of renewable energy projects in Europe and Australia, and is currently developing upwards of 140GW of renewable energy capacity intended for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives on three continents.

Bechtel recently announced the formation of its new Manufacturing and Technology business to address growing customer and market demands for engineering, procurement, and construction services in the semiconductor, electric vehicle, synthetic materials, and data center sectors.