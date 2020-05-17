Abengoa Solar and E.ON Climate & Renewables partner on Sp...

Targeting one of the top regions in Europe for solar radiation, Abengoa Solar and E.ON Climate & Renewables have teamed up to co-own and co-operate two 50MW Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) plants in Southern Spain.

The partners plan to invest roughly € 550 million in the facilities, with the intent of beginning operation in 2011 and 2012. The two solar power plants will distribute enough power combined to supply 52,000 homes and to cut 63,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.



E.ON's participation in the projects is awaiting approval from the EU Commission under merger control policy.



"Solar Power will be the next strong pillar in E.ON's renewables portfolio. Our entry into CSP complements our recent moves into the photovoltaic business and we will now stand on two feet in solar in the future," says Frank Mastiaux, CEO of E.ON Climate & Renewables, in a recent press release. "I am also delighted to be working with Abengoa. We have found an experienced partner with whom we want to drive CSP to new levels of performance."



