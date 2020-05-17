Article
Renewable Energy

Altech-Eco: Certification for CNG conversion system

May 17, 2020
Altech-Eco Corporation has been granted a Certificate of Conformity (COC) from the EPA for the development of its DEDICATED 2010 Ford E-Series 5.4L compressed natural gas (CNG) conversion system. The DEDICATED system allows the vehicle to be powered by 100 percent natural gas, with no gasoline at any time. When companies purchase the 100 percent natural gas E-Series conversion system from Altech-Eco or vendors, they will automatically receive an $8,000 Federal Income Tax Credit.

The Dedicated 2010 CNG E-Series conversion system can convert the E-150, E-250 and E-350 Series vans to run 100 percent on CNG. The system also includes manufacturer-rated CNG cylinders with fuel storage capacity starting at 15 GGEs (Gas Gallon Equivalent). Purchasers will also have the option of a 30 GGEs, which allows the driving range to reach 300 to 360 miles, based on various fuel tank sizes.

The E-Series is designed for multiple businesses’ use, such as airports and municipalities, Fortune 1000 companies, taxi fleets, various merchants and catering and delivery service companies. Altech-Eco offers buyers of the conversion system a lifetime warranty on emissions components. The CNG conversion system is currently available at select Ford dealerships for the 2010 Ford E-Series.

CNG is less expensive than traditional gasoline fuel, and also has the benefit of reducing dependence on foreign oil. CNG has been proven to significantly minimize the production of pollutants like nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter and sulfur oxides. The conversion systems are produced exclusively by Altech-Eco and are not a product manufactured by Ford Motor Company.





 

