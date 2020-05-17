America Gets an Energy Plan

Wednesday’s Washington conference introduced Americans to the concept of the nation’s first energy plan. US Energy Secretary Steven Chu, and seven other US Government agencies, launched the “Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Export Initiative,” a program that will accelerate the promotion and support of American facilities for renewable energy and energy efficiency exports.



"Expanding U.S. clean technology exports is a critical step to ensuring America's economic competitiveness in the years ahead," said Chu. "The initiatives we are announcing today will provide us with a better understanding of the global clean energy marketplace and help boost U.S. exports."



This is the first effort from the US Department of Energy to create an exercise for renewable energy and energy efficiency, which will begin through the implementation of 23 interagency actions. The focused date is expected to be over the next five years, meeting the goals of the National Export Initiative, as well as President Obama’s plan to become the leading exporter of clean energy technologies.



Chu talked to reporters following the Washington conference, hailing the meeting a success. “This is one proposal as a possibility that I think Congress and the administration have to consider very seriously,” said Chu, according to the NY Times.



The Initiative was developed through the Trade Promotion Coordinating Committee (TPCC) Working Group on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, which includes representatives from the Departments of Commerce, Energy, State and Agriculture, among others.



America is already seemingly behind the rest of the world in terms of national renewable energy support, with more than 100 countries already encourage similar policies for renewable energy policies of their own.



