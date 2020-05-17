Asola world growth leadership award in solar technology



Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc announces that its German solar photovoltaic affiliate Asola Advanced and Automotive Solar Systems GmbH received the “World Advanced Mobile Solar Technology Growth Leadership Award” by Frost & Sullivan Global Research Platform.



Frost & Sullivan noted: "in the field of automotive solar technology, the company already boasts a wealth of experience and expertise that makes it a worldwide leader in the sector," and that "the company has been and will remain at the forefront as an environment friendly and innovative one offering economic usage of high-quality solar technology."



Asola was recognized by Frost & Sullivan for superior quality products, meeting industry quality standards, customer-centric approach and successful partnership ties and contracts.



"We are truly honored by this prestigious award and recognition," said Reinhard Wecker, the founder and CEO of Asola. "We have strategically positioned ourselves with the highest quality products that combine innovative, customer-centric features with aesthetic design and robustness."



"This award is a strong recognition of the creativity and dedication of Asola's leadership team and employees, and a reflection of the close partnership with Quantum," commented Alan P. Niedzwiecki, President and CEO of Quantum. Quantum is a partner of Asola and holds 25 percent on the Asola GmbH.



Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards take notice of companies within various regional and global markets that demonstrate outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technology, innovation, customer service and strategic product development.



Frost & Sullivan presents this award every year to a company that has proven to be a leader in its specified industry. Plus, companies are recognized for pioneering technology, sound business strategy and research effort, which are all attributed to moving the state of the industry forward.











