Article
Sustainability

Australian CBD Energy partners with Chinese firms for $6 billion renewable energy joint venture

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Written By: John Shimkus Sydney, Australia-based CBD Energy has finalized a joint venture with the China Datang Renewable Power Co. and solar company B...

Written By: John Shimkus

Sydney, Australia-based CBD Energy has finalized a joint venture with the China Datang Renewable Power Co. and solar company Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co. The venture will form a new company called AusChina Energy Group.

AusShina Energy Group seeks to develop $3 billion of wind and solar power plants in Australia over the next three years, targeting $6 billion within eight years.

CBD General Manager Gerry McGowan believes the partnership would push wind energy into a grid price range competitive with coal power within three years. “We expect interest rates will be lower than what we can get domestically and the gearing can be higher than we can achieve in Australia, so it will lower our cost base. Also, the cost of manufacturing is coming down significantly and the output of turbines is going up significantly.”

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK
Renewable Geothermal Energy Pumps Up Heat’s Power Potential
The Future of Batteries: A Distributed Approach to Energy Storage
Check out the latest issue of Energy Digital!

McGowan notes the joint venture as CBD Energy’s first big push into the renewable energy sector. ''We're not one of the big players in this area yet, but we have a desire to grow our business in the renewable space,'' McGowan said. CBD will serve as project management as well as negotiate approvals and power purchase agreements. The Chinese firms involved will provide equipment and funding for projects, lowering project costs.

AusChinaAustraliabillionChina
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy