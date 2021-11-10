AVEVA and Helios IoT Systems target solar analytics

AVEVA has signed a technology partnership with Helios IoT Systems, a specialised company with domain expertise in the renewables energy sector for operations and maintenance (O&M).

The collaboration extends AVEVA Insight, a SaaS solution, with performance calculations specific to the solar energy industry.

The combined benefits of Apollo’s content (owned by Helios) and AVEVA Insight’s scalable AI and analytics will empower solar energy providers with access to deeper, tailored and consolidated information so that they can optimise their operations.

Companies using the combined solution can expect quick detection of solar farm inefficiencies through AI and physics-based predictions, faster troubleshooting and root cause analysis, more targeted maintenance, and an overall reduction in lost power.

This will be achieved through increased visibility of predictions, KPIs, metrics, and performance of their assets. Through AVEVA Connect, AVEVA’s cloud platform, customers will have access to the extensive portfolio of Cloud solutions.

AVEVA Insight collects, stores and visualises industrial data for faster, actionable business decisions driven by a comprehensive suite of patented self-service AI and analytics.

Apollo is powered by patented domain-specific digital twin technology, health models and specialised dashboards to deliver a route to optimise a solar portfolio and its assets to streamline O&M activities, benchmark asset performance, manage and improve collaboration, increase yield and improve plant performance.

"Industry specific asset content combined with actionable analytics delivers a closed loop remediation that drives efficiency and safety," said Kim Custeau, Senior Vice President, APM business, AVEVA. "With our heritage of open access to information, strong visualisation and comprehensive analytics combined with the Apollo domain expertise for solar assets we can provide critical operational intelligence to deliver value. With this partnership with Apollo, solar energy customers can accelerate their digital transformation, fast-track their sustainability ambitions and derive valuable performance improvements."

Nitin Tappe, CEO, Helios, said its partnership with AVEVA is a major milestone in building a long-term relationship in delivering a leading solution to renewable energy enterprises.

"Our technology partnership with AVEVA extends our reach in global markets and expedites new technology product adoption to benefit customers. Integration of our patented digital twin solution, Apollo, with AVEVA Insight will help us deliver an innovative, next generation analytics solution to empower solar companies to optimise assets, increase yield and improve plant performance,” he said.

