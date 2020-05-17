Article
Renewable Energy

AW-Energy signs wave tech contract with EU

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
AW-Energy has signed a $4.4 million contract with the European Union to demonstrate its ocean energy innovation. The Finland-based company is developing...

AW-Energy has signed a $4.4 million contract with the European Union to demonstrate its ocean energy innovation. The Finland-based company is developing a unique and patented wave power technology called WaveRoller.
The contract is the first of its kind under the EU's "CALL FP7 - Demonstration of the Innovative Full Size Systems" project, and provides funding to the new project. The overall goal is to manufacture and install the first grid-connected WaveRoller unit off the coast of Peniche, Portugal, which is known for high wave activity. The total capacity would be 300kW with a one-year testing period, AW-Energy reports.
The project is being led by AW-Energy and involves several European companies including Bosch-Rexroth, ABB, Eneolica and the Wave Energy Center organization. With approval for a site and grid connection and installation, the consortium will bring its skills to the project's demonstration phase.
 

AW-Energy-signs-wave-tech-contract-EU_34918
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy