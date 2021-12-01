BAI Communications buys Vilicom to boost European profile

BAI Communications (BAI), a global communications infrastructure provider, has bought Vilicom, a leader in designing, installing and managing high performance wireless networks, for an undisclosed fee.

This acquisition represents a major expansion of BAI’s business in the UK and Europe, accelerating its growth strategy in the region.

Vilicom specialises in high performance 4G and 5G mobile and cellular coverage solutions, with over 1,500 solutions deployed to date. It provides a range of specialist wireless services including consultancy, design, optimisation, testing and systems integration to support the delivery of private, indoor and offshore networks.

Customers span a range of sectors including energy. At Moray East offshore windfarm in Scotland (pictured), Vilicom designed a bespoke private network covering 295sq km.

The combination of Vilicom’s technical expertise with BAI’s investment capability, will bring scale to new innovative connectivity solutions such as private 5G networks and Vilicom’s communications as a service platform that provides indoor mobile and cellular coverage for smaller venues.

Vilicom shares BAI’s commitment to connect the unconnected in the most complex environments, with customer experience at the forefront. This alignment will benefit customers and supports BAI’s move to become one of the leading 5G connected-infrastructure players both in the region and worldwide.

The acquisition further strengthens BAI’s global operations, following the news that it recently acquired Mobilitie one of the largest privately-held telecommunications companies in the US. In the UK, BAI was earlier this year awarded a 20-year concession from Transport for London to create a step change in connectivity across London and deliver high-speed mobile on the London Underground, as well as agreeing a 20-year strategic partnership with Sunderland City Council to create the UK’s most advanced smart city.

Billy D’Arcy, ceo of BAI Communications UK, said: “At BAI we are working to connect the unconnected, and this acquisition will play a huge role in assisting us to achieve that goal. With its focus on indoor venues, Vilicom is helping to enhance connectivity for all and by investing in its growth we can transform access to high-speed mobile coverage, not only benefitting businesses, but the UK as a whole.”

Sean Keating, ceo of Vilicom, said: “For over two decades, Vilicom has been an industry leader in cellular innovation, having connected millions of people across Europe. We are excited to join BAI, a company that shares our mission and understands that in today's digital world, more and more people are relying heavily on uninterrupted high-performance mobile connectivity. Together, we will be able to accelerate and scale our delivery and provide an enhanced experience for our customers.”

Igor Leprince, group ceo of BAI Communications, added: "BAI’s acquisition of Vilicom brings together a highly complementary offering between the two organisations, establishing us as leader in the UK, while helping us realise our global ambitions.

"The combination of the expertise and portfolios of each business positions BAI to better respond to new opportunities across UK and Europe and makes a significant contribution to our strategy for portfolio balance across North America and Europe," he said.