BP Partners Statkraft and Aker in Sustainability Project

Statkraft is a leading organisation in international hydropower and is also Europe’s largest renewable energy producer. The company has 4,000 employees in 17 countries and produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power, and district heating supply.

Alongside Aker solutions, the firm welcomes the energy giant, BP, as it joins the partnership to develop offshore wind energy in Norway. Each member of the consortium will hold a third ownership stake in the project. The consortium of energy companies will be looking for opportunities to develop clean energy to modernise offshore oil and gas facilities with electrified systems.

Part of a Sustainable Picture

The partnership is likely in keeping with BP’s sustainability initiative, highlighted by its Sustainability Report 2020. In the report, BP outlines its key aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions before 2050 by:

Implementing net-zero solutions across all operations.

Becoming net-zero in its oil and gas sector.

Cutting carbon intensity of all its products by 50% by 2050.

Recording methane measurements at oil and gas processing sites, followed by the publication of the results and a 50% reduction on the results gathered.

Increasing investment into renewable energy types.

Supporting net-zero carbon policies, including carbon pricing.

Becoming net-zero advocates and incentivising its employees to do so.

Setting higher expectations for its relationships with trade associations across the globe.

Becoming recognised as an industry leader in sustainability through transparent reporting of its carbon emissions.

Launching a dedicated team to work on clean energy productions and mobility solutions.

Dev Sanyal, Executive Vice President of gas & low carbon energy at BP spoke about the company's new partnership. “BP aims to ‎grow our renewables business at scale and we see great opportunities in offshore wind ‎energy,” Sanyal says.

“We have decades of offshore experience in the North Sea and will also bring our ‎extensive trading capabilities and strong relationships in Europe. Coming together with ‎Aker and Statkraft, we believe this consortium will be ideally positioned to effectively and ‎efficiently grow and deliver clean power for European markets, as well as strengthen the ‎supply to Norway when needed.”‎

Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, Chief Executive at Statkraft says “We have extensive ‎capability from the development and operation of onshore wind around the world and ‎experience in significant offshore wind projects in the United Kingdom and Ireland.”

“Strong ‎growth, decreasing technology costs and the involvement of industrial and financial players ‎all indicate the rising role that offshore wind will play in Europe.”‎