Canadian Government adds $28.6M for renewable energy



The official dedication of the Caribou Wind Park in New Brunswick took place today, July 28, 2010, in which Member of Parliament for Miramichi, Tilly O'Neill-Gordon, proclaimed an additional $28.6 million investment will go into the project over course of the next ten years. The investment will be made via the ecoENERGY for Renewable Power program.



"The Government of Canada's support for the Caribou Wind Park is another example of our action to increase the supply of clean, renewable energy to Canadians," commented Ms. O'Neill-Gordon. "This project is an innovative example of a clean energy technology that is helping to create high-quality jobs and a sustainable energy source for New Brunswick's future."



The Caribou Wind Park is comprised of 33 wind turbines with a total generating capacity of 99 megawatts, equating to two percent of the electricity generation capacity on the province. The wind park, operated by GDF SUEZ North America is the Company’s first power-generation project in the province.



"Now in our third wind-facility partnership with ecoENERGY, it is clear that industry and government working together is not only valuable but necessary for the success of building new energy projects, especially those in the renewables sector," stated Paul Cavicchi, Executive Vice-President of Business Development for GDF SUEZ Energy North America. "We are pleased to have invested in the Maritimes through goods and services and hundreds of jobs, and we look forward to a long-term commitment in the region."



The $1.5 billion ecoENERGY for Renewable Power program offers an incentive of one cent per kilowatt-hour in an effort to increase Canada’s renewable electricity capacity by over 4,000 megawatts, which is enough to power one million homes. Canada’s Economic Action Plan will add another $2.4 billion for supporting the development and deployment of cleaner energy technologies, in addition to the Clean Energy Fund and the Green Infrastructure Fund.









