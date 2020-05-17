Canadian Solar: Sponsor worldwide electric vehicle race



Canadian Solar Inc, one of the largest solar companies in the world, will be sponsoring a one-of-a-kind, zero-emission electric car race. The unique car race is due to begin today, August 16, 2010, at the Square Nations of Geneva, and will travel throughout Europe, Asia and North America. The race will consist of four teams, who have up to 80 days to go over 30,000 kilometers across 16 countries in their zero-emission, electric cars.



"We loved the idea of going around the world in electric cars from the very first day. This project symbolizes the solar industry's power of innovation, and it provides a vision of what will be possible in the future. This remarkable race is perfectly in line with Canadian Solar's sustainability goals. We are very proud of our association with this event and congratulate the teams for their participation," said Dr. Shawn Qu, CEO and Chairman of Canadian Solar.



Each of the teams has specially-designed, highly-sophisticated electric vehicles for the 80 day world tour. Unlike traditional car races, the focus of this event is not on speed, but rather on the environment, energy efficiency and reliability.



The ZERO race was created by Louis Palmer from Switzerland, who was the first person to travel around the world in a solar-powered vehicle. The team responsible for the race wants to grow public awareness on the potential of renewable energy and energy efficiency. In November, the race participants are due to stop at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Cancun, Mexico. "We want to demonstrate that in the long term, seven billion people who live on this planet depend on renewable energies, and on clean mobility approaches. The ZERO Race is mostly about demonstrating realistic approaches to find a more climate-friendly and greener future," said Palmer.







