Cloudberry acquires new lead for its offshore wind project

With the increased demand for energy acquisition, comes the need for external investment and development opportunities. For companies like Cloudberry Clean Energy, it’s all about building rapport with organisations in the industry to continue providing clean energy solutions. The company’s latest appointment is expected to drive a lot of change within the organisation, as Charlotte Bergqvist heads up the new offshore wind section of the business.

The new venture takes the business beyond land as it focuses on the implementation of offshore wind services in the Nordics. With help from Bergqvist, who holds a lot of experience in the renewable energy industry, the company hopes to expand its energy offerings.

‘We have [the] ambition to develop 2.5GW offshore wind in the Baltic Sea by 2030’, says Anderson Lenborg, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudberry Clean Energy. ‘We are growing our organisation and stepping up by expanding the development team in a new business unit, Cloudberry Offshore Wind’.

Bergqvist’s appointment to the role will help the company to drive its 100MW Stenkalles Grund project in Sweden to gain a final investment decision and push forward with Cloudberry’s offshore wind offering. ‘We are very happy to have Charlotte on board. She has great experience within renewable energy projects and offshore wind developments. [...] Having Charlotte on board will boost the development of Stenkalles Grund, and position Cloudberry at the forefront of shallow water wind energy in the Nordics’ Lenbord adds.

‘She is also a very dedicated person who has held positions with several associations, such as the Swedish Wind Energy Association. She was also one of the founders of Kraftkvinnorna, an organisation established with the aim of promoting female role models in the Swedish power industry’.

Bergqvist has also commented on her new role with the company and her excitement for its future developments. I look forward to joining the Cloudberry team and contributing to the company’s success. [...] I find it extremely rewarding also on a personal level to be part of projects that has the ultimate goal of electrification of society through new renewable energy development in a sustainable way’.

