CPA Procures PPA from EDF’s California Solar Project

The Clean Power Alliance (CPA), a clean energy provider across Los Angeles and Ventura counties in the United States, has secured a large supply of renewable energy from the North American arm of EDF Renewables.

Providing competitive energy rates

The Clean Power Alliance was established to provide local consumers with local renewable energy sources, including 32 communities in the Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The organisation has now signed a power of purchase agreement (PPA) to procure electricity from the 300MW solar-plus-storage project, Desert Quartzite.

The contract has been approved by the CPA board of directors, which sets out the terms of the agreement for the next 15 years. The Desert Quartzite project will be constructed on land provided by the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) specifically for the development of a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ).

Ted Bardacke, Executive Director at CPA, says, ‘the clean reliable energy we will receive from the Desert Quartzite facility fits perfectly within our mission to improve the lives and environment of our customers and communities’.

‘Our board has identified solar-plus-storage as being key to our continued growth and a means to further improve reliability for our millions of customers. [...] This project will also create many more green jobs here in Southern California’.

The project will be comprised of horizontal single-axis tracking solar technology and will present new opportunities for approximately 800 jobs as a result of the project’s construction stage.

Sohinaz Sotoudeh Senior Director of Origination and Power Marketing at EDF Renewables, says, ‘EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with Clean Power Alliance to supply affordable in-state solar energy to their growing customer base through the Desert Quartzite solar-plus-storage project’.

‘It is particularly satisfying to work with CPA, whose mission to empower communities with a choice for renewable power aligns with EDF Renewables’ ambition to help build a sustainable energy future. [...] We are committed to helping CPA and other CCAs achieve their clean energy future through projects that also improve grid resiliency’.