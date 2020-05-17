Customers Rewarded for Choosing Green Energy

In Ohio, more than 3 million people use natural gas, and now there’s a new option available that offers a unique rewards program to consumers just for paying their monthly natural gas bill. Energy Plus, one of the nation’s fastest growing independent energy companies, has just launched natural gas service to residents and businesses in the state of Ohio.

“By stepping into the Ohio market, we’re now able to offer even more customers reliable service and valuable rewards—a combination that adds up to a fresh take on standard energy service,” said Kevin Kleinschmidt, President of Energy Plus. “We’ve had great success in bringing energy choice to thousands of customers in other states, and we look forward to eventually expanding the range of our offerings in Ohio.”

THE BIGGER STORY

With the announcement of a new service comes the opportunity to educate consumers about their right to choose an energy provider, since many readers are not fully aware of their options. When it comes to switching energy suppliers, consumers can rest assured that choosing an alternative supplier is legitimate and sanctioned by the state of Ohio. In addition, suppliers work with consumers’ local utility company to ensure there is no interruption in service.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Opposites Attract: Solar Powered Oil Wells

OriginOil to Establish Standards for Algal Biomass

December's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

As the only company to offer energy choice, green energy options and an ongoing rewards program to every customer, Energy Plus is becoming a preferred energy company, enabling consumers to benefit from the money they already spend each month on energy through a unique rewards program. The cash-back incentives include airline miles, hotel points and other rewards, based on monthly energy usage and customers who enroll with the company will receive up to 10 percent off the current rate of their utilities in the first month.

By choosing the company's “Green Option,” customers also have the option to pay about a penny more per kilowatt hour for energy sourced from wind power.

Ohio is the third state to benefit from Energy Plus’ natural gas service, joining New York and New Jersey. Energy Plus also offers electricity service in seven energy competitive states and, in total, serves more than 180,000 customers.

Edited by Carin Hall

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP