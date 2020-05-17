Article
Sustainability

Despite Industry Sector, Caterpillar Goes Green

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
While typically associated with oil-heavy manpower, Caterpillar Inc. was awarded an environmental award for its &ldquo;Eco Operator Training Program.&rd...

While typically associated with oil-heavy manpower, Caterpillar Inc. was awarded an environmental award for its “Eco Operator Training Program.” The world’s construction and mining equipment manufacturer was honored with The International Pipeline and Offshore Contractors Associations (IPLOCA) Environmental Award, provided by Shell.

For many companies who use Caterpillar machinery, efficiency in the “green” sector is often the least of their worries. For many, the most optimal efficiency programs come through Lean, Six Sigma or Kaizen techniques. The new program run by Caterpillar Inc. is a one day event that teaches operators how to run their equipment in the most fuel efficient and low emission way. For many customers, these new programs have reduced production savings by 20 percent.

"Smart companies do more with less – more productivity with less fuel. This course is fundamental in our strategy to help customers make efficient use of the world's natural resources and reduce unnecessary impacts on people and the environment," said Dan Macholan, General Manager, Caterpillar Global Pipeline.

The criteria for the award includes focus on the behaviors of operators, any reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, a program that illustrates diesel fuel conversion to carbon emission and tools for the application of those involved.

The environmental award isn’t the only measure that this 85 year old company has taken to get involved in the green trend. Their research and development center in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province earned LEED Gold certification within the new construction category. "We are proud to have achieved LEED Gold certification for our new Wuxi R&D Center facility. This designation highlights Caterpillar’s leadership in energy management, waste, material and water usage, promoting sustainable development and innovation," said Brian X. Sun, Director of Caterpillar’s Product Development & Global Technology Division with responsibility for China R&D Center.

Source: CAT



 

despite-industry-sector-caterpillar-goes-green
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy