Despite Industry Sector, Caterpillar Goes Green

While typically associated with oil-heavy manpower, Caterpillar Inc. was awarded an environmental award for its “Eco Operator Training Program.” The world’s construction and mining equipment manufacturer was honored with The International Pipeline and Offshore Contractors Associations (IPLOCA) Environmental Award, provided by Shell.



For many companies who use Caterpillar machinery, efficiency in the “green” sector is often the least of their worries. For many, the most optimal efficiency programs come through Lean, Six Sigma or Kaizen techniques. The new program run by Caterpillar Inc. is a one day event that teaches operators how to run their equipment in the most fuel efficient and low emission way. For many customers, these new programs have reduced production savings by 20 percent.



"Smart companies do more with less – more productivity with less fuel. This course is fundamental in our strategy to help customers make efficient use of the world's natural resources and reduce unnecessary impacts on people and the environment," said Dan Macholan, General Manager, Caterpillar Global Pipeline.



The criteria for the award includes focus on the behaviors of operators, any reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, a program that illustrates diesel fuel conversion to carbon emission and tools for the application of those involved.



The environmental award isn’t the only measure that this 85 year old company has taken to get involved in the green trend. Their research and development center in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province earned LEED Gold certification within the new construction category. "We are proud to have achieved LEED Gold certification for our new Wuxi R&D Center facility. This designation highlights Caterpillar’s leadership in energy management, waste, material and water usage, promoting sustainable development and innovation," said Brian X. Sun, Director of Caterpillar’s Product Development & Global Technology Division with responsibility for China R&D Center.



Source: CAT








