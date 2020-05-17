EDF EN Canada Inc: To develop 36MW Canada solar project



EDF EN Canada Inc., a subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles Company, is due to begin construction of three solar photovoltaic projects. Located near Lombardy on the Township of Rideau Lakes, the Elmsley Solar Project will consist of two sites, generating a total of 12 MW of power each. The third site, the St. Isidore Project, located near the town of St. Isidore in the Municipality of the Nation will generate an additional 12 MW of power. The Elmsley Solar Project will utilize panels by Suntech; and the St. Isidore Project will use panels by First Solar.



All three projects are being developed by The Government of Ontario Renewable Energy Standard Offer Program, in an effort to encourage renewable energy production. The projects are expected to generate enough combined clean electricity to power approximately 10,500 homes. Additionally, the design, engineering and construction process of the projects will bring about around 350 jobs in the areas. Local electricity will be supplied from the project sites via connections to the Hydro One distribution grid by the end of 2010.



Jon Kieran, Director of Solar Development for EDF EN Canada, stated, “We are pleased to launch the construction phase of these valuable projects. Once again, EDF EN Canada is applying its resources and expertise to help Ontario achieve renewable energy goals. These projects follow on the success of the Arnprior Solar Project in Ottawa, which went into service in 2009. When all five RESOP sites are completed we will have contributed about 60 MW(dc) of solar energy to the distribution grid. We look forward to a successful partnership with White Construction Canada Corp, our general contractor, to bring these projects to completion.”









