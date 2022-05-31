Energizer Solar partners with Memodo for European expansion

Energizer Solar is launching in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and multiple countries throughout Europe as part of a strategic new partnership with Memodo, one of the leading wholesalers for photovoltaics, energy storage, and EV Chargers in Europe.

The product range, which is being rolled out by 8 Star Energy, an authorised licensee of Energizer, offers the complete ecosystem of solar products for consumers to power their homes, including solar storage, panels, inverters, and electric vehicle charging solutions.

The exclusive partnership has been established as part of Energizer Solar’s aim to accelerate the growth of the residential renewables market in Europe.

Daniel Schmitt, founder and managing director at Memodo, said Energizer Solar has the potential to become one of the key players in renewable energies, and it foresees a "long term and successful partnership".

Julian Sweeney, founder and managing director at 8 Star Energy, said with renewable energy now accounting for over a fifth of energy consumed in Europe, working with a credible, well-established wholesale partner such as Memodo presents a "golden opportunity" for growth.



"Our aim is to become a leading player in the European renewables market by offering products which help to meet growing consumer demand for alternative energy solutions and establishing partnerships which will help us strengthen our presence across the continent," he said.

As part of the REPowerEU plan, Europe aims to bring online over 320GW of solar photovoltaic newly installed by 2025, over twice today’s level, and almost 600GW by 2030.

Memodo recently launched Peakplan, which is designed to serve the energy needs of installation companies, companies with high energy consumption, agricultural operators, construction workers, energy economists and investors on an equal footing with 'tailor-made solutions'.

For better integration of energy suppliers and consumers, Peakplan offers solutions for intelligent grid utilization, new business models for energy marketing and tenant electricity models under the "Energyplan" umbrella.

