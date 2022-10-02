Article
Renewable Energy

Energy news roundup: waste-to-energy & offshore wind farms

October 02, 2022
This week in Energy Digital, we learned more about the benefits of waste-to-energy projects and looked at the increase in offshore wind farms

RWE & Masdar to explore offshore wind power projects

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Germany’s RWE Renewables, two of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration on developing offshore wind projects in a range of key markets.

Dubai Investment Fund in projects across Australia & Europe

Dubai Investment Fund (DIF), one of the world’s largest independent international investment funds and asset managers, has announced that it will be investing in five projects aimed at developing renewable energy sources in Australia and Europe.

AGL Energy to close Loy Yang A power station in 2035

AGL Energy, Australia’s largest energy generator, has announced that it is bringing forward the targeted closure date of the Loy Yang A power station in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley by up to ten years earlier than planned, with the end of the 2035 financial year targeted.

Bahrain’s EWA tenders landfill for solar farm

Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has launched its tendering process to appoint a qualified contractor to remediate a 2-square-kilometre landfill site so as to prepare the plot for the development of a solar project with a minimum capacity of 100 megawatts.

85% of World’s Largest Waste-to-Energy Project Completed

Dubai Municipality has announced that 85% of construction work on the world’s largest waste-to-energy project has been completed.

In a statement, the Municipality said that the Dubai Waste Management Centre (DWMC) began construction in 2021, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to push the emirate as a global model for sustainable development.

