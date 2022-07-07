Energy Security Bill introduced to UK Parliament

The Energy Security Bill will be introduced to the UK Parliament today by Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

The bill, which contains 26 measures, is seen as the most significant piece of energy legislation in a decade and follows the British Energy Security Strategy announced earlier this year.

Measures set to be introduced include supporting the deployment of low carbon technologies at scale such as carbon, capture, usage and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen, the roll-out of heat networks and driving down the cost of electric heat pumps, which will help scale up the installation of key clean technologies and reduce the UK’s dependency on global fossil fuel markets and exposure to volatile gas prices.

The bill aims to drive £100bn of private sector investment into new UK industries by 2030 and help diversify the country's domestic energy supply, including hydrogen and offshore wind, and support around 480,000 green jobs by the end of the decade.

Kwarteng said the UK must ensure it is no longer "held hostage" by rogue states and volatile markets, and accelerate a truly clean, affordable, home-grown energy system.



"We’re going to slash red tape, get investment into the UK, and grab as much global market share as possible in new technologies to make this plan a reality," he said.

"The measures in the Energy Security Bill will allow us to stand on our own two feet again, reindustrialise our economy and protect the British people from eye-watering fossil fuel prices into the future."

In what looks a busy day for the Business and Energy Security, he will also launch a £400m offshore wind factory in Teesside, that will "employ hundreds of local people", while no doubt keep a close eye on events in Westminster following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation.