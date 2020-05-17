EnerNoc provides software for Carbon Disclosure Project



EnerNoc Inc, a top supplier of energy management applications and services, has become a signatory in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CPD). The CPD is an independent, non-profit organization that holds the largest database of primary corporate climate change information in the world.



"Thousands of organizations from across the world's major economies measure and disclose their GHG emissions and climate change strategies through CDP. EnerNOC is proud to join these ranks of companies that understand that a commitment to sustainability is imperative to the overall strength of our economy," stated Tim Healy, EnerNOC's chairman and CEO.



By leveraging its own carbon management application, CarbonSMART™, the company can facilitate the rapid collection of GHG emissions data necessary for reporting to the CDP. The CarbonSMART is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) carbon management and accounting application, which has been designed to measure, manage and report GHG emissions. The CarbonSMART approach centralizes data collection across any number of facilities and geographies, providing a secure, auditable process and database that enables customers to prioritize carbon mitigation strategies. The company can also transfer energy usage data collected by its other energy management applications into CarbonSMART.



"By providing a simple-to-use software application to streamline GHG reporting, we not only make it easier for companies to report to the CDP, but also give them access to valuable information that they can parlay into significant energy savings," said David Brewster, EnerNOC's President. "At EnerNOC, we're experiencing firsthand the power of CarbonSMART by using the data to implement efficiency measures that ultimately have a positive impact on our bottom line and to streamline our corporate travel policies."













