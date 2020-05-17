enXco: Acquisition of Beacon for Landfill Gas projects



enXco, a North American EDF Energies Nouvelles Company, has acquired Beacon Landfill Gas Holdings LLC. The purpose of the acquisition is to bring Beacon’s portfolio of two high Btu landfill gas projects to EnXco. The projects involve the Imperial and Greentree landfills, operated by Allied Waste Service and Veolia, in Western Pennsylvania. Gas produced at the landfills is collected and processed to eliminate any impurities and meet quality standards for transporting throughout the natural gas pipeline system. Both projects produce enough gas combined to generate 50 megawatts of electricity equivalent.



Technology used at the facilities minimizes landfill gas by 90 percent that would otherwise be flared. Roughly 10,000 standard cubic feet per minute of raw landfill gas can then be used in the same way natural gas produced by drilling would. Methane emissions are reduced as a result of the projects, meaning local air quality is also improved.



Tristan Grimbert, President & CEO of enXco, stated, “The acquisition of facilities that process landfill gas that can be consumed in generating plants complements enXco’s mission to grow a portfolio of renewable generating assets for EDF Energies Nouvelles in North America. We are proud to make the Beacon projects our first entry into the North American LFG sector and hope to build on this success with the addition of LFG generating plants, which together with wind and solar round out our portfolio of assets.”



“The Beacon team is pleased by this transaction and the opportunity to join such a dynamic and growing company as enXco,” commented Jim Schretter, former Officer and Director of Beacon and newly appointed Vice President of enXco LFG Holdings, LLC. “We look forward to applying our depth of experience in the management and operation of these first in class LFG projects to enXco’s already impressive renewable energy portfolio.”











