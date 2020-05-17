Article
Renewable Energy

eSolar Partners with Flextronics

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Since 2007, eSolar has been providing clean renewable energy solutions through concentrating solar thermal power plant technology. Having created the on...

Since 2007, eSolar has been providing clean renewable energy solutions through concentrating solar thermal power plant technology. Having created the only operating commercial solar tower power plant in North America—a solar plant design in which sunlight is reflected off of thousands of mirrors onto a central tower which heats water to create steam and turn turbines—eSolar is leading the way in focusing the heat of the sun’s rays to generate energy.

The company needs help, however, and they have partnered with Flextronics to meet demand in their fast-growing industry. Flextronics is a Singapore-based company with operating facilities in 30 countries that facilitates design, building, shipping and service electronics products needs of clients and companies.

The newly found partnership between eSolar and Flextronics will help eSolar support and expand future operations in regard to heliostat and solar collector systems technology.

"eSolar is partnering with Flextronics as we move forward to meet the future cost reduction targets of our customers," stated Gary Breton, senior vice president of eSolar's global operations. "We feel we have a perfect match with Flextronics to realize our vision of making solar power competitive with fossil fuels."

"Flextronics is pleased to expand our support of the Clean Tech industry to include solar thermal power solutions. eSolar has demonstrated their technology and we are excited to enable the next phase of their development," said E.C. Sykes, president of Flextronics Industrial. "We look forward to partnering with the eSolar team and providing them with the electromechanical design expertise required to meet the competitive requirements of this demanding Clean Tech segment."

With these two companies partnered up, solar thermal power plant costs could come down, making them a stronger contender in the alternative energy race.


Source: Flextronics
 

esolar-partners-flextronics
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy