eSolar Partners with Flextronics

Since 2007, eSolar has been providing clean renewable energy solutions through concentrating solar thermal power plant technology. Having created the only operating commercial solar tower power plant in North America—a solar plant design in which sunlight is reflected off of thousands of mirrors onto a central tower which heats water to create steam and turn turbines—eSolar is leading the way in focusing the heat of the sun’s rays to generate energy.



The company needs help, however, and they have partnered with Flextronics to meet demand in their fast-growing industry. Flextronics is a Singapore-based company with operating facilities in 30 countries that facilitates design, building, shipping and service electronics products needs of clients and companies.



The newly found partnership between eSolar and Flextronics will help eSolar support and expand future operations in regard to heliostat and solar collector systems technology.



"eSolar is partnering with Flextronics as we move forward to meet the future cost reduction targets of our customers," stated Gary Breton, senior vice president of eSolar's global operations. "We feel we have a perfect match with Flextronics to realize our vision of making solar power competitive with fossil fuels."



"Flextronics is pleased to expand our support of the Clean Tech industry to include solar thermal power solutions. eSolar has demonstrated their technology and we are excited to enable the next phase of their development," said E.C. Sykes, president of Flextronics Industrial. "We look forward to partnering with the eSolar team and providing them with the electromechanical design expertise required to meet the competitive requirements of this demanding Clean Tech segment."



With these two companies partnered up, solar thermal power plant costs could come down, making them a stronger contender in the alternative energy race.





Source: Flextronics

