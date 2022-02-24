Eurocell shortlists three countries for European Gigafactory

Anglo-Korean battery company Eurocell will start producing batteries next year and plans to build a European Gigafactory - in the UK, Netherlands or Spain - with full capacity scheduled from 2025.

The company claims its batteries last 10 times longer than conventional lithium-ion batteries and its versatility allows them to work in extreme weather conditions and off-grid solutions.

Eurocell is now courting housing companies and property developers, where its batteries could be used to harness solar and wind energy; off-grid plant hire businesses in need of lighting and outdoor power; and energy supplies looking for long-lasting battery storage to balance the grid.

Recardo Bruins, CEO Eurocell EMEA, said while much debate has been about the electrification of vehicles it is time to discuss the wider electrification of society.

"That’s not just about how we electrify our cars, but how we will charge them while providing renewable off grid solutions and powering our industry and homes," he said.

“If we want to meet Net Zero targets and live in a clean and sustainable carbon-free world, then it’s essential we urgently find ways to electrify all aspects of our lives from renewable sources, and Eurocell will be a key enabler.

The company is already actively looking at sites in the three European countries and the final choice is heavily dependent on the right combination of local support measures, strategic benefits and site infrastructure. With some governments moving faster than others it’s likely that the most advanced proposal will be the final location.

The host country selected will benefit from the creation of hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, transferring vital skills from South Korean battery experts and boosting the economy in a strategic sector crucial to achieving Europe’s Net Zero ambitions.