GE Canada Expands Blade Manufacturing Operations

General Electric’s (GE) renewable energy arm provides solutions for component manufacturing, digital energy systems and energy storage infrastructure. The company announced it is investing in the expansion of its Blade facility in Gaspé, Québec.

The company has partnered with the governments of Québec and Canada to allow for an expansion of its existing renewables facility. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jonatan Julien, Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced the plans for joint investment in the facility, owned by one of GE’s renewable energy businesses, LM Wind Power.

What Does the Investment Mean?

The expansion plan comes as the demand for renewable energy solutions increases across North America. The development will provide 200 jobs and clear evidence that renewable energy can support economic growth, as the plant adds to its current production total of 10,000 blades.

“GE believes climate change is an urgent global priority. We are pleased to be working with committed partners, like Canada, to provide the myriad technology solutions that will be required for the world to meet its net-zero commitments,” says Heather Chalmers, President & CEO, GE Canada. “The plant expansion aligns perfectly with Canadian and Québec government policy and economic ambitions, and we are pleased to partner with them on an initiative that underscores the ability to work together to address the urgent global crisis of climate change.”

Olivier Fontan, President and CEO of LM Wind Power, says, “We are committed to helping our customers lead the energy transition by supplying them with state of the art wind turbine blades that enable them to produce clean, renewable energy as sustainably and efficiently as possible. Our existing employees are proud to support this important work, and our new colleagues will receive the training and support they need to contribute to this effort in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.”