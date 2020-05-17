Article
Renewable Energy

GE Energy bringing latest wind turbine to North America

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Following its successful debut in Europe and Asia, GE Energy has announced that its 2.5-megawatt (MW) wind turbine is coming to America.
The 2.5xl, which is the latest evolution of the company's wind turbine technology, will be launched in North America in 2010. More than 100 of the 2.5-MW machines already have been installed in seven countries and have compiled more than one million operating hours.
In addition, GE has received more than one gigawatt of commitments over the next year and a half to provide the 2.5xl wind turbine for projects across Europe

