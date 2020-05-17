GE: Install largest wind turbine in Norway and Sweden



GE has partnered with two Norwegian energy companies, Statoil and Lyse, for the installation of up to five offshore demonstration wind turbines. The two separate initiatives will include the largest wind turbine of all GE fleets, which is a 4.0 megawatt machine with a 100 meter rotor. This GE wind turbine will include advanced drive train and control technologies, in addition to GE’s advanced technology that allows the elimination of gearboxes.



GE has signed a cooperation agreement with both Norwegian energy companies, for conducting technical and environmental feasibility studies to carry out the offshore wind demonstration project in Rogaland County which is off the southwest coast of Norway. Under the agreement, GE will install up to four 4.0 megawatt offshore direct drive wind turbines. The wind turbine installations are expected to begin in 2012, depending on the successful completion of the feasibility studies, as well as necessary investment and funding decisions.



An onshore installation of this direct drive machine is also due to be erected in Gothenburg Harbor in Sweden, in 2011. The machine is designed specifically for the offshore environment, however will be installed onshore in cooperation with Gothenburg Energy.



“We are pleased to be moving to the next phase in our offshore strategy,” stated Victor Abate, vice president of GE Power & Water’s Renewable Energy business. “With Statoil, Lyse and Gothenburg Energy we have found three excellent partners with whom we can demonstrate our offshore technology. We remain optimistic about the potential of the offshore wind industry, and we believe that our partnering strategy will increase our potential for growth in this sector, particularly in Europe where we see tremendous opportunities.”











