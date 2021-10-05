GE Renewable Energy installs a more efficient turbine model

GE Renewable Energy—the renewables arm of General Electric, has succeeded in operating its prototype Haliade-X wind turbine. The prototype testing is taking place in Rotterdam, Netherlands and has resulted in the generation of 14MW—a slight upgrade from the previous 13MW capacity. Due to the success of the prototype, the company has now started certification measurements on the model.

Each Haliade-X 14MW turbine installed has the potential to generate around 74GWh of gross annual energy production, which will save up to 52,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

GE Renewable Energy’s Chief Technical Officer, Vincent Schellings says ‘We’re pleased to announce that the Haliade-X prototype is the first turbine in the industry to successfully run at 14 MW. When we first commissioned our Haliade-X prototype in November 2019 at 12 MW, we made a big leap forward in the industry. Over the past two years, we have learned a lot about operating and optimizing the performance of our Haliade-X platform, enabling us to uprate the Haliade-X platform to 14 MW today’.

The benefits of a more efficient turbine

The successful implementation of this turbine means that less will need to be produced and install at windows, involving less capital expenditure, reduces the maintenance process, and simplifies operations, ultimately making each wind farm more affordable and increasing the accessibility of renewable energy sources.

The first installation of the newly-tested turbine will take place at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, which will receive 87 units. Combined with Dogger Bank A and B, it will become the largest wind farm in the world.

GE Renewable Energy is a keen contributor to global decarbonisation with a prominent focus on providing a worldwide fleet of renewable energy assets and supporting cost reduction in the industry to make sustainable energy sources more accessible to the masses.



