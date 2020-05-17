GE secures $1.4 billion contract for Caithness Energy's S...

Article
GE has landed a $1.4 billion contract to provide wind turbines and services for New York-based Caithness Energy, who is overseeing an 845 MW wind farm project in Oregon. When completed, Shepherds Flat will be larger than any other wind farm in operation worldwide.

"This project underscores our commitment to harness the power of wind to meet present and future energy needs while reducing greenhouse emissions. The Shepherds Flat project will add more renewable energy to the West Coast's energy mix and help the region meet its demand for clean energy," says Les Gelber, a partner at Caithness Energy, in a company statement.

Shepherds Flat stretches across 30 square miles and involves the single largest global order of GE's 2.5xl wind turbines, with a 338 to be installed in 2011 and 2012.

For more information visit: Business Wire

(Edited by Kevin Doyle)
 

