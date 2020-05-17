Article
Renewable Energy

GE Thin Film Solar Panel Efficiency Milestone Leads to NP

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Written By: John Shimkus General Electric Co. (GE) is certainly making its mark in the world of renewable energy. Now, the company has achieved yet ano...

Written By: John Shimkus

General Electric Co. (GE) is certainly making its mark in the world of renewable energy. Now, the company has achieved yet another milestone, this time in the thin film solar panel market. GE announced today that it has achieved the highest publicly reported efficiency for a full-size thin film solar panel. With the announcement, GE has stated plans to build the largest solar panel manufacturing plant in the U.S.

The company has proven 13 percent efficiency—sunlight converted to electricity—in its new full-size thin film solar panels. GE says that every one percent increase in solar panel efficiency translates into a 10 percent cost reduction in the overall system. The company already has 100 MW of new orders for its thin film solar panels.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK
Getting Serious About Renewable Energy
The Sun God
Solar Sense
Check out this month’s issue of Energy Digital!

GE will invest $600 million to build the new manufacturing plant, which will manufacture 400 MW of solar panels per year. That’s enough energy generation to power 320,000 homes annually.

GE also announced Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Colorado’s PrimeStar Solar, and Colorado may be in the running as a possible location for the new manufacturing plant, although GE management has yet to release official details on the plant’s location. Victor Abate, vice president of GE’s renewable energy division, has stated that the plant’s location will be announced within the next 90 to 100 days and production would begin by 2013.

Efficiencyfull sizeGEGeneral Electric
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy