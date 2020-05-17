Article
Renewable Energy

General Motors EN-V Brings &lsquo;The Jetsons' to Reality

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
We are living in a Jetsons world, and General Motors has created the vehicle to get us there. GM and SAIC Motors premiered their two wheel concept car...

We are living in a Jetsons world, and General Motors has created the vehicle to get us there. GM and SAIC Motors premiered their two wheel concept car, hailed the EN-V, at the World Expo 2010 Shanghai proving that flying cars aren’t too far into our future.

The Segway type machine is perfect for downtown driving for two, balancing itself on two wheels enough to weave in and out of urban traffic. Extremely energy-efficient, the concept car is actually based on the design from the Personal Urban Mobility and Accessibility (PUMA) technology from Segway. But instead of a segway stand, it’s got a battery back on its sliding frame to keep things moving on tight turns.

Weighing in around 500 kg with a length of 1.5m, the EN-V can be charged in typical outlets and runs on lithium ion batteries. Offering riders drive mode and brakes, the EN-V can actually work in conjunction with others to allow greater parties caravan mode.

Just as most major cities have come to the realization that their current roads and highways won’t have the capability to sustain the sheer amount of traffic growth over the next decade, GM creates something that’ll eliminate any hassle. “Building more and wider roads is expensive and doesn’t really solve all of the problems, meaning that smarter solutions are needed” says GM director of Advanced Technology Vehicle Concepts Chris Borroni-Bird. “Public transportation is important, but with so many people going frompoint to point in different directions, some personal transport is needed as well.”

The solution is clear, and before personal air travel has been perfected  like that of George Jetson, the EN-V will have to do. The concept vehicle is only one part of a larger program GM has developed over the last few years, premiering at the 2010 event. “EN-V represents another major step forward in GM’s leadership in the development of advanced vehicle technology,” he continued.
 
Source: GM 



 

general-motors-en-v-brings-jetsons-reality
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy